Doritos and Von Miller partner together for a home game tailgate experience focusing on expressing yourself

ORCHARD PARK N.Y. (WKBW) — Bills Mafia weathering the storm of today and upholding the tailgating tradition.

"Ive been a life long bills fan," Nikkia Bermudez said.

Bermudez fired up the grill with some family before kick off and said family is everything.

"Do you feel like the Bills are your family? Oh yeah without a doubt. We feel like we live through Josh Allen's eyes all the time," Bermudez said.

Some fans, like Joseph Marrero and Elena Vazquez, traveled from Florida to see the Bills.

"This is amazing. The vibe, the people everybody is happy. The energy it's a dream come true," Vazquez said.

For others, such as Sidney Buongiorno, they are swapping out singing happy birthday for a go Bills chant.

"We're really excited. I have all my friends here to celebrate my birthday," Buongiorno said.

Bills Mafia also had a chance to enjoy the Doritos and Von Miller collaboration in reflection to his triangle hair cut.

Before kick off fans were able to enjoy various venders and get haircuts just like Miller. Katie Impellitier didn't hesitate when it came to sitting in the barbers chair.

"I thought it was a cool idea. I already have half of my head shaved. And I love the idea that i can do something cool for the Bills," Impellitier said.

During the tailgate, Bills fans could send well wishes to Miller as he recovers.

"Keep going stay strong. you know what everything happens for a reason," Impellitier said. "You're just going to come back stronger than ever beastlier than ever. And next year you're going to get it. Thats it."

