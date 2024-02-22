'Don't be blinded by scams': Better Business Bureau offers tips to avoid solar eclipse-related scams

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In just 45 days all eyes will be on the sky as the total solar eclipse covers Western New York, but scammers are already looking for ways to steal that excitement.

Whether it's travel deals or knock-off eclipse glasses, the Better Business Bureau is out with this warning "Don't be blinded by scams."

The BBB said the American Astronomical Society has a list of approved vendors of eclipse glasses here. You can also purchase them through the BBB of Upstate New York here.

Katarina Schimeder, communications director for the BBB of Upstate New York, joined 7 Voices on Thursday to discuss how you can avoid eclipse-related scams.