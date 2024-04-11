'Don't be afraid to speak up': Raising awareness during Black Maternal Awareness Week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This week is Black Maternal Awareness Week, all about raising awareness of health issues mothers face during and after pregnancy.

Numerous organizations gathered at the United Way on Thursday to talk about important resources available for parents and families.

Airamliz Llerandez Rivera is a 20-year-old new mom who loves talking about her son.

"His name's Kaison. He's one. He's very big. He's all over the place. He likes playing around," she explains.

While she's happy to be a new mom, her journey hasn't been easy.

"The mental load, it's a lot. Mentally you go through a lot of changes. I'm really bad at asking for help. I had a really hard time," says Rivera.

She finally reached out to Buffalo Prenatal and got the support she needed.

"They helped me through a lot with things I needed for the house. They help me mentally. They book a lot of my appointments," says Rivera.

But many don't get the support they need.

"More than 40 percent of moms really are struggling with asking for the support that they need," Jaye Wilson, the CEO of Melinated Moms says. "Some of the reasons are because they simply are not being validated."

Wilson works to connect parents with important resources.

"They don't understand how to even ask for the help they need because they don't even know that it exists," says Wilson.

Advocates want expecting and new parents to know numerous organizations are waiting to help including Buffalo Prenatal, Horizon Health, Oishei Children's Hospital and The Mental Health Association.

"Creating a community around that pregnant and birthing person is really what helps to support their mental health," Wilson says.

"If you're not in a good place mentally you can't work with anything else so my advice always is seek help. Don't be afraid to speak up don't be afraid to look at another Mom and say I'm having a hard time. Being a Mother it's one of the hardest most rewarding jobs ever," says Rivera.

Here is a list of some resources available: Buffalo Prenatal Perinatal Network (BPPN), Child & Family Services, Horizon Health Services, John R. Oishei Children's Hospital, March of Dimes, Mate Masie Holistic Counseling, Melinated Moms, Mental Health Association, No Wound Untreated Inc., UB Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, & United Way of Buffalo and Erie County.

You can learn more about Buffalo Prenatal Perinatal Network at www.BPPN.org or call 716-884-6711.