BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Donor saves a local patient of Roswell Park Cancer Center from leukemia in light of Leukemia and Lymphoma Awareness Month.

51-year-old Yazmin Vazquez is a survivor of acute Leukemia.

"My experience was very tough, but very beautiful," she says. "It was 2020. August 27th. I was diagnosed with Leukemia. It was really hard for me." I thought I was going to die."

After waiting for a year and a half, Yazmin found 28-year-old Karla Beltran of Puerto Rico as her bone marrow transplant match.

"But it was great because I know Jesus sent her," Vazquez says.

Doctors who worked closely with Yazmin at the Roswell Park Cancer Center tell 7 News reporter, Yoselin Person, it was a challenging journey for Yazmin.

They say patients with a Latino heritage only have a 45% chance of matching up to other Latino donors.

"It's not an easy thing that patients go through. It's emotionally, mentally and physically taxing," says Dr. Christine Ho, a Roswell Park Cancer Center physician. "And to see somebody kind of make it through and do really well and be able to enjoy life with their family is all we can ask for."

The transplant coordinator Lora Yoerg says the procedure for Yazmin wasn't too difficult.

"She comes to the hospital. She got Chemotherapy like a blood transfusion," Yoerg says. "So it's a simple process, but the recovery is kind of long. It takes a good year to recover."

Yazmin tells me her recovery has been challenging to the point where sometimes she isn't able to eat.

"I get tired sometimes, and my back hurts a lot. A lot of migraines," Yazmin says. "It's a lot, but I don't like to say it. I want to be positive and if you ask me everyday how you are I'm going to say good."

Meanwhile, Yazmin hopes many can see the importance of donating a piece of themselves to save a life.

"I want everyone to give life. It's free. That doesn't cost, and look at me. I have life," she says.

Click here to find out the process of donating bone marrow.