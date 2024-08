BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A national program sponsored by a popular singer is coming to Western New York.

Dolly Parton's "Imagination Library", which provides free books to eligible kids, is now open to kids living in Buffalo and parts of Lackawanna.

If you live in the 14201, 14213 or 14218 zip codes, you can sign up and kids up to the age of five will get a free book every month.

A press conference about the program will take place on August 28th. Dolly is not expected to be there.