'Doing what we’re supposed to do:' Back to Basics Ministries drives seniors to the polls

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Back to Basics Ministries drove seniors to several polling locations Tuesday to remove a barrier that may have prevented them from voting.

Some senior voters that 7 News reporter Yoselin Person rode along with told her they were hoping who they voted for would get elected.

They say they want a better change for Erie County and the City of Buffalo.

Edward Swygert was one of those seniors on his way to cast his ballot with the help of Back to Basics Ministries.

“Many many people have died to give us the right to vote,” says Swygert. “Voting is very important, and everyone should vote because if you don’t vote, you have no right to complain.”

Swygert had a big smile going in to vote and was still showing joy coming out.

He says he voted for Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

“And I really like him. So far as I’ve known him to be Erie County Executive he has done right about the county,” he says. “He has held a lot of property taxes down. He did road repairs.”

Back to Basics Ministries driver Shawn Cunningham says he’s glad to be able to take seniors to the polling locations.

“Voting is very important so we have to make sure these people get out and vote, especially our seniors,” Cunningham says. “The ones who can’t get a ride some are disabled, so it’s very important to get them there. If you want change we have to get them there.”

81-year-old Shirley Edmonds didn’t want to share who she voted for but says she just wants Buffalo to be great again.

“We need something done to make it safe for our seniors and our children that’s what I’m voting for,” she says.

Back to Basics Ministries are giving free rides to seniors.

If you’re a senior and need a ride to a polling location call: 716-854-1086.