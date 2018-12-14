CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police helped to save two dogs thrown out of a moving vehicle in Cortland County on Wednesday.

Around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, troopers patrolling I-81 near Whitney Point noticed a tractor trailer parked in the left lane. As they got closer, they realized the vehicle's door was open and no one was inside. That's when they found the truck driver some distance ahead of the vehicle, carrying a badly injured dog. Another dog was following behind.

Troopers went to work helping the injured dog, with one K9 handler bandaging the dog and splinting its leg. Others kept the dog warm with the help of the truck driver's sweatshirt.

After feeding the other dog, the Broome County Humane Society picked them up. The organization is now taking care of both dogs.

Troopers say the truck driver saw a vehicle that looked like an older Dodge Durango slow down, roll down the rear passenger window and throw the dogs out.

The vehicle was described as very dirty, with rust along the hatch near the bumper. The truck driver did have a dashboard camera, which state police hope captured some of the incident.

Troopers ask anyone who recognizes the dogs or the vehicle's description to call SP Homer at (607) 749-1614.

Take WKBW Everywhere, on all your devices. Download below!

Phone or Tablet: Apple, Android

Set-top Device: Roku , Apple TV , Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Alexa

Personalize your news, get the latest 7 First Alert Forecast, and watch 7 Eyewitness News video wherever, whenever.

Learn more here about what 7 Eyewitness News provides on all these devices.