Dogs reunited with family after health-related events led to their surrender

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A few days ago 7 News brought you the story of Chris and Nicole who were in dire need of help to make sure they didn't lose their dogs.

The Niagara SPCA said Chris had stopped by their location with tears streaming down his face after realizing he would have to surrender their two dogs, Raven and Luna.

Nicole suffered a stroke last January, leaving her in a wheelchair and she also had to leave her job. Nicole then suffered a heart-related event where she coded and has been waiting on a heart transplant since. With the household income reduced, Chris and Nicole were no longer able to make ends meet.

The Niagara SPCA said with their income reduced Chris and Nicole were unable to afford their current home and then put a deposit down on another apartment but were the victims of a scam that left them without the deposit and no place to stay. Chris' truck was then repossessed and they faced an impeding eviction on May 1.

According to the Niagara SPCA said Chris and Nicole signed the dogs over to the shelter before they knew Niagara SPCA Executive Director Amy Lewis felt compelled to help.

Lewis set up a GoFundMe to help Chris and Nicole get back on their feet. The GoFundMe has raised over $42,000 as of Friday evening.

Due to the outpouring of support, the Niagara SPCA said Chris and Nicole were able to purchase a mobile home. They received the keys Thursday and the Niagara SPCA returned the dogs on Friday morning.

"Thank you, sincerely, for helping us reunite this family. We think they're set up for a beauitful and happy future and every donor, supporter, sharer, media partner and offer-er of advice played a part." - Niagara SPCA