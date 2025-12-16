BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jesse Bettencourt reached out to 7 Problem Solvers on Sunday and said that his friend went to an ICE appointment more than a week ago, but never came back. According to Bettencourt, his friend's dogs had also been left at home alone for days.

"I went by my friend's work, and I saw his truck parked there," said Bettencourt. "I called his general manager, and was told that my friend went to a random appointment at ICE that day and didn't come back."

I called the Buffalo Field Office and emailed ICE on Monday. Its online database showed no record of his friend Alfonso. I'm still waiting to hear back from the Buffalo Office as of Tuesday night.

"This is my best friend. He's the man that'll do anything for you. He'll never show up late for work," said Bettencourt. "He's been there 20 years working hard, and he loves this country. He came here 40 years ago and learned our language, and had the American dream to come here and work."

The SPCA said they learned about the situation on Monday and were hoping to obtain a warrant to legally enter the home on Tuesday. When I returned on Tuesday morning, there was an SPCA violation notice on the door, which was taped shut. I was told the SPCA had 12 hours until they could legally go inside. By 11:30 a.m. SPCA officers and a member of the City of Buffalo Dog Control were at the house. They went inside, as Buffalo Police officers remained outside.

Both dogs were escorted out and put in the SPCA truck. I'm told the heat was on in the apartment, and the dogs did go to the bathroom inside the home. However, they seemed well when they were taken from the home.

WATCH: Dogs rescued from Buffalo home after friend claimed owner went to ICE appointment and never returned

"I've reached out, of course, to Channel 7, which is the only channel that actually is taking the story right now, and I appreciate you," said Bettencourt.

After first learning about the situation on Sunday, I called Lovejoy Common Councilman Bryan Bollman, who then contacted Buffalo Police.

As for Jesse's friend Alfonso, I went to Congressman Tim Kennedy's Office to assist. Staff said they are looking into it to try and find his whereabouts and if he was detained by ICE.