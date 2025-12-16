BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jesse Bettencourt emailed 7 Problem Solvers on Sunday that his friend had been missing for more than a week, and his friend's dog had been left at the home for days.

"I went by my friend's work, and I saw his truck parked there," said Bettencourt. "I called his general manager, and was told that my friend went to a random appointment at ICE that day and didn't come back."

Bettencourt said that was on December 5.

I called the Buffalo Field Office and emailed ICE. Its online database showed no record of his friend Alfonso. I'm still waiting to hear back from the Buffalo Office.

"This is my best friend. He's the man that'll do anything for you. He'll never show up late for work," said Bettencourt. "He's been there 20 years working hard, and he loves this country. He came here 40 years ago and learned our language, and had the American dream to come here and work."

WATCH: Dogs left in home for days, owner went to ICE appointment and never came back

Dogs left in home for days, owner went to ICE appointment and never came back

I contacted the SPCA Serving Erie County, and they said staff were headed to the home Monday afternoon.

I filed a Freedom of Information Request with the Buffalo Police Department to obtain 911 call records to the home from December 5. It shows 911 was called about "Animal Loose" on Saturday, and three times on Sunday.

The SPCA said they learned about the situation on Monday and are hoping to obtain a warrant to legally enter the home on Tuesday.

"I've reached out, of course, to Channel 7, which is the only channel that actually is taking the story right now, and I appreciate you," said Bettencourt.

After learning about the situation on Sunday, I called Lovejoy Common Councilman Bryan Bollman, who then contacted Buffalo Police.

I'm still waiting to hear back from the spokesperson on why there was no attempt to obtain a warrant between Saturday and Monday.