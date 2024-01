BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Four dogs from two different Western New York-based rescues will be featured in Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XX.

From Buddy's Second Chance Rescue are Gunnar and Shadow.

Provided photo

From Nickel City Canine Rescue are Farin and Flaxo.

Provided photo

Puppy Bowl XX will air on February 11, at 2 p.m. and will be simulcast across Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, Max and Discovery+.

It will feature 31 puppies and 73 shelters and rescues across 36 states and territories.

You can find more information here.