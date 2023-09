BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's not quite Halloween but that didn't stop several dogs from dressing up in costume this weekend.

We're talking about the Fancy Dressed Dog Competition, which took part Saturday at The Banshee Irish Pub on Franklin Street in Buffalo.

The event featured nine adoptable dogs from 716 Paws, which is an organization that helps find forever homes to these cuddly looking creatures.

it's a great competition where the animals come out the big winner.