Dogs born during COVID may face social and separation anxiety

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For a little more a year the SPCA serving Erie County has been limited in the amount of adoption appointments it can make per day. Nonetheless, adoptions continued to happened. In the past year SPCA was still able to adopt out 939 dogs.

“And that was amazing to see”

But these quarantine puppies are seeing the world like many other older dogs have not. A life constantly filled with family, friends and lots of attention.

“You were their whole world for 'x' amount of months. So now you wanna take your dog for a walk, take your dog to the park, but they’re so surprised because their dogs are freaking out," dog trainer at T. Harris K9 Training Keysha Lozada said.

Lozada said many quarantine puppies are facing severe social and separation anxiety.

“Oh we see this so much. We’re like this is a covid puppy,” she said.

And she advises any families with a covid dog to gradually reintroduce it into society.

“I think getting them into like classes, or getting them used to other dogs, whether it's like family dogs, or a friend's dog," she said. "They don’t need to play with the dog, but at least have the visual of 'oh, another dog exists aside from myself.' That’s so so important right now.

