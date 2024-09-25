'Dogs are people too': Dog owners show support for PAWS Act proposed by NYS elected leaders

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It’s a pet lover's worst nightmare: their beloved dog or cat being run over and the driver getting away.

Right now, that’s just a $50 ticket, no different than a ticket for making an illegal U-Turn.

State lawmakers are hoping to change that.

State Sen. Andrew Gounardes (D-Brooklyn) and Assemblymember Tony Simone (D-Manhattan) introduced legislation Tuesday dubbed the PAWS Act – Protecting Animals Walking on the Street Act.

The act would update current vehicle and traffic laws to raise the fine for leaving a “companion animal” injured and dead in a hit-and-run to up to $500 or even up to 15 days in jail.

Dog owners at the Ellicott Creek Bark Park on Wednesday told me they think the PAWS Act is a great idea.

Mandy Porter, who was walking her dogs, Cadence and Little One, thinks $50 is too little.

“That’s way too low…It needs to go up and higher…Because I'm all about the dogs and their safety too," said Porter.

Natalia Eden, who was at the park with her pups, Gil and Petri, said $500 is not enough.

“I think the penalty should be as high as the penalty is for humans…Because dogs are people too…If you treat it lightly then no one's going to care. The legislation will influence the behavior and the value system," said Eden.

Rob Meyer pulled up to the park in his pickup truck with his dog, Emmett.

“50 bucks is pretty low,” Meyer said. "They're not people but they're our buddies, you know? I love Emmett.”