Dogs and cats rescued from Hurricane Helene arrive in Western New York; will be available for adoption

Dozens of pets impacted by Hurricane Helene have arrived in Buffalo and will be available for adoption through the Erie County SPCA and other pet rescues.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dozens of pets impacted by Hurricane Helene have arrived in Buffalo.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation coordinated the effort to fly dogs and cats from Valdosta, Georgia to Cheektowaga on Thursday morning.

Multiple pet rescues, including the SPCA Serving Erie County, waited for the plane to land on Thursday at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

The SPCA will be taking in at least eight dogs and five cats for adoption. When they'll be available for adoption will depend on their conditions.

Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida's Big Bend region as a major Category 4 hurricane in late September. More than 230 people died in the storm, making it the deadliest mainland hurricane since Katrina in 2005.

