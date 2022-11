TOWN OF ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Orchard Park Police Department was called to Green Lake Wednesday morning to rescue a dog that had fallen into semi-frozen water.

According to police, the dog had fallen through the ice and was on the verge of drowning in deep water.

Animal Control officers were able to use ropes and a catch poll to rescue the dog from the water.

The Orchard Park Police Department warns that lakes are not frozen and are dangerous to be on.