Dog rescued from fire on Ferry Avenue in Niagra Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — First responders in Niagara Falls rescued a dog from a house fire on Ferry Avenue on Thursday.

Crews responded to the fire at 1729 Ferry Avenue around 10 a.m. Officials said the resident was able to escape but was unable to retrieve his 13-year-old dog named Baby. A search for the missing dog was conducted by Truck 1 while Engine 4 battled the fire.

Baby was located inside a crate, removed from the home, and given oxygen by firefighters and an AMR ambulance crew member. Officials said she was responsive and breathing and was transported for treatment at the emergency Animal Hospital. She is doing well and is expected to survive.

Officials said the fire was put out quickly, but there was a lot of smoke and water damage to the home. The cause of the fire and the amount of damage is not known at this time.