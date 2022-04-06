Dog rescued from burning home in Colden by Erie County Sheriff's Office deputy

TOWN OF COLDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A dog was rescued from a burning home in the Town of Colden by an Erie County Sheriff's Office deputy Saturday.

The fire occurred at a home on Blanchard Road Saturday. The sheriff's office said deputies Ellis and Kuhn responded and upon arrival, the residents were unaccounted for. The deputies and a New York State trooper entered the home but thick smoke stopped them from fully investigating. Deputy Ellis located and rescued one of the family dogs during the search before he was forced to leave. A second pet could not be saved. The residents of the home were located at the edge of the property and were unharmed.

The sheriff's office said Ellis suffered an ankle injury and smoke inhalation and was transported to Erie County Medical Center for evaluation and treatment. Kuhn was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and returned to work.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.