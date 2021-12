CARROLL, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says a dog was rescued after falling through ice on a pond in the Town of Carroll.

Investigators say the dog's back legs broke through the ice resulting in the dog falling through.

The Sheriff's Office and members of the Frewsburg Fire Department were able to break through the ice and bring the dog to safety.

The dog eventually reunited with its owner.