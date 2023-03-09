Dog reported missing in Texas reunites with owner after he was found in Lewiston

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Kenneth Green never thought he would see his dog again. Brussar, a grey pitbull, went missing from his yard in Killeen, Texas on January 26.

Green contacted his local shelter and hung flyers for weeks but could not find Brussar, until he received a call from the Niagara SPCA nearly a month later.

The Niagara SPCA found Brussar on February 23 in Lewiston, New York. The SPCA discovered Brussar was microchipped and they were able to call Green using the contact information provided.

The two reunited on March 5 after Green made the 1,500-mile drive from Texas to the Niagara SPCA facility.