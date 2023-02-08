Watch Now
Dog found in home on Howard Street, SPCA Serving Erie County looking for information

Posted at 12:22 PM, Feb 08, 2023
NEW YORK (WKBW) — The SPCA Serving Erie County is looking for information after a dog was found in a home on Howard Street in Buffalo.

The SPCA said the dog was admitted and is receiving "emergency life-saving care."

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the dog is asked to call (716) 875-7360 ext. 214. It will respond to anonymous calls.

In addition, the SPCA is asking for donations to assist in caring for the dog. Donations can be made online here.

Photos provided by the SPCA of the dog and his condition can be found below. WARNING, the photos may be disturbing.

