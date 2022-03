NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Leia, a dog who has lived at the Niagara SPCA for more than 600 days, has finally found a home.

The Niagara SPCA reports Leia was adopted after spending 642 days at the shelter.

The shelter told 7 News that she was brought to them as an owner surrender, due to no fault of her own.