Dog escapes vehicle rollover on NYS Thruway, found 1.9 miles away

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The LeRoy Fire Department responded to a vehicle rollover on the New York State Thruway around 10:58 a.m. Thursday.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle suffered minor injuries. Their dog, Kozak, ran from the scene. He was later found 1.9 miles east of the crash. He was reunited with his family and taken for a medical evaluation.

LeRoy Fire, LeRoy Ambulance, Genesee County Animal Control, New York State Police, New York State Thruway highway, and emergency dispatchers assisted with the search.