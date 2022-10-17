Doctor accused of sexually abusing two female patients

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 68-year-old Mark D. Fisher of Kenmore was arraigned in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with one count of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of forcible touching.

The district attorney's office said on or about August 13, 2019, Fisher, while working as a physician at the ECMC Outpatient Behavioral Health Center in Depew, allegedly intentionally and forcibly touched the intimate parts of a female patient. In addition, on or about August 14, 2019, Fisher, while working as a physician at the ECMC Outpatient Behavioral Health Center in Buffalo, allegedly intentionally and forcibly touched the intimate parts of a second adult female patient.

Fisher is scheduled to return on November 2 for a pre-trial conference and remains released on his own recognizance.