Do you have questions about open enrollment? Health Insurance rep talks about common concerns & misconceptions

With open enrollment just around the corner, 7 New Journalist Lia Lando asked a health insurance representative, George Rodriguez of Fidelis Care what people should know.

Lia: What's new this year?
George: Every year there's different benefit designs. There is an expansion of our essential plan where people under the 250 percent of the federal poverty level are now qualifying for a more affordable health insurance options.

Lia: The biggest mistakes that people make?
George: The misconception of not knowing and making sure that people understand there are options for them.

Lia: To those watching whose employers do not offer health insurance what do you want to say to them?
George: Don't go around without having health insurance. Get educated, Reach out to Fidelis Care and we will support you through the process.

Lia: What's the biggest misconception?
George: Continues to be income. Individuals think that because they are making x amount of dollars they don't qualify.

Lia: Some examples of when you can make changes?
George: There might be life-changing events whether it be your family is growing, you losing your employment or an income change or your moving.

Lia: Any criteria that make it more affordable such as making healthy lifestyle choices, not smoking and such?
George: Well those are member incentives that we actually promote for individuals that are doing their due diligence, following up with the doctor and getting their vaccines on time.

Lia: Can you give an example of what some of those rewards look like?
George: They're financial rewards. There might be a 50 dollar gift card depending on the situation.

Lia: The dates of open enrollment are what?
George: November 1st through December 15Th.

