Do you have a favorite emergency food recipe? Erie County wants you to submit it

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — “It's never too soon to prep for an emergency," said Sarah Gatti, the chair of the Buffalo and Erie County Food Policy Council.

To get people excited about stocking up on non-perishable goods, the county is sponsoring the Emergency Eats Recipe Challenge.

They want members of the public to submit their favorite recipes for meals you can make using pantry items.

Submissions should only cost about $10 or less to make and require minimal cooking or fancy equipment.

Categories for the contest include the most resourceful, healthiest, best cultural representation and most cost-effective.

Prizes include a tote bag, a $25 gift certificate to your preferred grocery store, a copy of the recipe collection..."and bragging rights," Gatti saID.

To submit your recipe, go to this link.

Gatti had some advice for folks stocking up.

“Buy things that you'd actually want to eat in an extreme weather event and stocking up can be tough for some folks on a budget. So we recommend picking up one to two things with each shopping trip," said Gatti.

Submissions must be made by September 30.