DMV satellite office opens on Jefferson Avenue at the Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A DMV satellite office has arrived inside the Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library as the first step for people living in the 14208 & 14209 zip codes to go for DMV and automobile services.

Some living in the area say they're thrilled to have this assistance in their neighborhood.

"It's really great and helpful, especially for the elderly that can't get down there," says Daja Clark, a resident.

Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns even hinted that the program could expand.

"Right now is Monday, but if we get a lot of participation I said to Councilman Wingo he gave the challenge to me that we will consider expanding it until Friday," says Kearns.

But Kearns' challenger, Melissa Hartman, says Kearns's initiative doesn't go far enough.

If she defeats Kearns in the upcoming election, Hartman vows to put a permanent DMV location in this neighborhood to serve the Black and Brown community better.

"We are disappointed in the county clerk and the county clerk announcement of a five hour a week at a library table for the DMV," says Hartman. "Our belief is that access should be permanent on the Eastside. We have one location for the DMV."

Right now, the closest DMV location by bus is about 25 minutes away from the 14208 & 14209 zip codes.

Other residents say they hope more investments will happen in the area.

"I feel like a lot of stuff that's been happening, especially right here, should've been happening," says Daja Clark. "We shouldn't wait for a tragedy to want to help the community."