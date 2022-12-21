DMV extends validity of commercial learner permit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The state's Department of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday the validity of the commercial learner permit from six months to one year.

The expansion comes as help to the commercial driver industry amidst a driver shortage currently plaguing the country.

"The need for new commercial drivers is critical so we are doing all we can to facilitate the licensing of qualified applicants," DMV Commissioner and Chair of the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee Mark J.F. Schroeder said.

Any commercial learner permit applicants that were issued an original document on or after Dec. 27, 2022, will be issued a one year permit. Applicants issued a six-month document with an expiration date on or before June 26, 2023, will be given the option to renew their permit for an additional 180 days.

The extension of the commercial learner's permit validity isn't the only measure the DMV has taken to address a shortage of commercial and school bus drivers. The department has also authorized third parties to offer the CDL road test and has opened new CDL driver testing sites, and removed the 14-day waiting period between the permit and road test.

You can find more information on how to obtain a commercial driver's license, here.