DMV at Eastern Hills Mall to resume operations after temporary closure

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The DMV in the Eastern Hills Mall will resume operations this week after it was temporarily closed due to a lack of heat.

The Erie County Auto Bureau said the branch will reopen on Tuesday, December 31, and return to its business hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

WKBW

The branch closed on December 17 due to a heating issue in that section of the mall.

All DMV locations are closed on New Year's Day. You can find more information on appointments and locations online here or at (716) 858-8864.