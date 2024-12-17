DMV at Eastern Hills Mall temporarily closed due to lack of heat

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The DMV in the Eastern Hills Mall has been temporarily closed due to a lack of heat in that section of the mall.

The Erie County Auto Bureau says the DMV is closed effective Tuesday and will remain closed until the heat can be restored.

“The temperature in the office was 58 degrees on Saturday and the environment is too cold for the staff to work in, as well as for our patrons,” stated Erie County Clerk Michael P. Kearns.

Customers with reservations can use any Erie County Auto Bureau branch and their appointment will be honored on that day and time.

The DMV in West Seneca will also have extended hours Saturdays while the Eastern Hills Mall location is closed. Beginning Saturday, the Southgate Plaza DMV will be open Saturdays 8 a.m.-3 p.m. until further

notice.

