DIY Zubaz sneaker kit building momentum ahead of Bills season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Momentum is building for this upcoming Bills season and it has Bills fans pulling out all the stops, including how to look their best for games home and away.

Zoom Buffalo owner, Rory Allen, is ensuring Bills Mafia is decked out head-to-toe by rolling out a DIY sticker kit, to get the Zubaz print on your favorite pair of shoes.

Allen told Pheben Kassahun via Zoom, "I bought theses amazing Nike Air Max golf shoes and the only color I could get them in happened to be teal and white; which otherwise wasn't such a bad look but with football season starting, the first time i put them on my friends were like, 'Those look like 'Dolphins' colors.'"

The lifelong Bills fan thought of the perfect way to cover up those Dolphins-themed colors by using a traditional Bills Zubaz design.

Anyone can Zubafy their own pair of sneakers, with one of Allen's sneaker kits available online.

Those who would rather do it themselves will need a couple of things not included in the kit, like their choice of sneakers, an Exacto knife, and either a hairdryer or heat gun.

Allen said, "Each pack that we sell comes with a bunch of these strips and any of the flat surface part of the shoe, they essentially lay it on the shoe and then heated onto the shoe and then they cut out the part of the shape of the logo. So, for instance on the shoes, we did there a Nike logo. We cut out the Nike logo and anything that was

essentially teal, we covered with this color."

The Zubaz pattern will work on any kind of shoe with hard leather or a plastic surface.

The cost of the stickers are $20

For an additional $50, customers can drop your shoes off and Zoom Buffalo will do it.

Expect each pair of shoes to take about a half hour to finish.