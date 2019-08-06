Menu

Districts to install cameras to catch drivers passing school buses

Posted: 9:32 AM, Aug 06, 2019
Updated: 2019-08-06 09:32:08-04
ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new law allows school districts to install stop-arm cameras on school buses to catch drivers illegally passing stopped buses. Governor Cuomo signed the law Tuesday morning.

A press release from Cuomo's office says that 1.5 million students ride buses to and from school every year, and that hundreds of people ignore this law every day. During Operation Safe Stop, which takes place one day in April, more than 850 people were ticketed for passing buses.

State Senator Tim Kennedy was quoted saying, "Every day across New York State, 50,000 drivers decide to deliberately break the law and pass a stopped school bus, putting our children's lives and safety at risk. This is simply unacceptable. By enacting this comprehensive legislation that ensures stricter enforcement of these crimes, we're sending a strong message: if you pass a stopped school bus in New York, you're going to get caught, you're going to be fined, and you're going to be held accountable. I thank the Governor for signing this bill, which will undoubtedly save lives, and for prioritizing the safety of New York's students."

