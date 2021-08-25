Disney Store at Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls to close by September 15

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Disney Store at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls is set to close on or before September 15, according information on the shopDisney website.

According to the USA Today, the Walt Disney Co. is shuttering nearly 60 of its full-size retail locations across the country and Target plans to open more than 100 new Disney shops inside its stores.

Disney reportedly said in March it was reducing the number of stores to focus on its e-commerce business. About two dozen stores will remain and the closures don't impact stores inside Disney parks and other locations.