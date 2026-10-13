'Disney on Ice' returns to KeyBank Center with new magical adventure

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — "Disney on Ice" returns to Buffalo's KeyBank Center from January 28-31, bringing along Mickey Mouse and more on a new magical adventure.

"Audiences will discover what it means to be a hero as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and friends from around Disney's Kingdom come together to take families on a journey through timeless tales," a release said.

Tickets go on sale on October 13. You can sign up to be a "Disney on Ice" preferred customer here.

Show times are:



January 28 at 7 p.m.

January 29 at 7 p.m.

January 30 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m.

January 31 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m.

You can find more information here.