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'Disney on Ice' returns to KeyBank Center with new magical adventure

Disney on Ice
Disney On Ice
Disney on Ice
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — "Disney on Ice" returns to Buffalo's KeyBank Center from January 28-31, bringing along Mickey Mouse and more on a new magical adventure.

"Audiences will discover what it means to be a hero as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and friends from around Disney's Kingdom come together to take families on a journey through timeless tales," a release said.

Tickets go on sale on October 13. You can sign up to be a "Disney on Ice" preferred customer here.

Show times are:

  • January 28 at 7 p.m.
  • January 29 at 7 p.m.
  • January 30 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m.
  • January 31 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m.

You can find more information here.

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