Disney On Ice returning to Buffalo's KeyBank Center in January

Posted at 11:23 AM, Oct 17, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Disney On Ice will present "Find Your Hero" at Buffalo's KeyBank Center from January 25 through January 28.

"Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy set the stage for an adventure filled with tales of heroism from your favorite Disney stories in Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero," a release says.

Organizers say Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting Tuesday. You can sign up to be a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer here and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

A KeyBank Center pre-sale will be held from Thursday at 10 a.m. through October 23 at 11:59 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on October 24 at 10 a.m.

Below is a schedule of showtimes:

Thursday, January 25 — 7 p.m.
Friday, January 26 — 7 p.m.
Saturday, January 27 — 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Sunday, January 28 — 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

You can find more information here.

