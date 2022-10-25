Disney On Ice making its return to Buffalo's KeyBank Center in January

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — "Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic" which will feature Moana, Frozen, Coco, Beauty and the Beast and other characters will make its way into Buffalo's KeyBank Center from January 26-29.

"Hosts Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse bring audiences on an expedition across raging seas, snow covered mountains and the marigold bridge in Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic," a release says.

Tickets go on sale to Disney On Ice preferred customers on October 25 and to the general public on November 1. You can sign up to be a Disney On Ice preferred customer here to get access to the pre-sale offer code.

Show times will be as follows:

January 26 at 7 p.m.

January 27 at 7 p.m.

January 28 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m.

January 29 at 12 p.m. & 4 p.m.

You can find more information here.