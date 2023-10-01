Disco night to help empower young women in WNY

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Get out those platform shoes and bell bottoms.

They're hitting the dance floor to help a local organization dedicated to empowering young women.

For Our Daughters hosted its 10th annual Gala at Salvatore's Hospitality on Transit Road Saturday night.

This year's theme is disco night.

Our own Mercedes Wilson founded this organization after being diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 28.

For Our Daughters helps young women between the ages of 11-19 live longer by taking control of their own health.

It believes that every young woman should know her family history, and be proactive in speaking up when something isn't quite right with their body.

