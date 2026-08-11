SOUTH WALES, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York is becoming a destination for some of the world's top amateur disc golfers this week.

The 2026 Professional Disc Golf Association Amateur Disc Golf World Championship is underway, bringing about 350 athletes from 11 different countries to the region for a week of competition, social events and recreation

It runs through Saturday, August 15, with competitive rounds taking place at four courses across Western New York:



Emery Park in South Wales

Como Lake Park in Lancaster

Bond Lake Park in Lewiston

Royalton Ravine Park in Gasport

The tournament was brought by the Buffalo Sports Commission to Western New York through a collaboration between Erie and Niagara counties.

Organizers said the championship is expected to generate about $1.5 million in economic impact for Erie County, with athletes, families and spectators visiting the area throughout the week.

Matthew Hess, manager of Black Diamond Disc Golf, said organizers have put significant work into bringing the championship to Western New York.

"This is our first big event on the world stage," Hess said, noting that participants have traveled from as far away as the Philippines.

WATCH: Disc Golf Amateur World Championship brings hundreds of athletes to Western New York

Disc Golf Amateur World Championship brings hundreds of athletes to Western New York

For competitors like Lexy Dolley, the championship is the culmination of passion that began during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dolley, who played college basketball, picked up disc golf after she and her husband began playing while they were home.

What started as a hobby eventually became a competitive outlet.

Dolley now owns a disc golf store just outside Des Moines, Iowa, and traveled to Western New York to compete in the championship.

She said one of the things she loves most about disc golf is that people can participate regardless of experience level.

"You can do it at any level, any time, pretty much, with anybody," Dolley said.

The championship's competitive rounds run through Saturday at four Western New York courses, while recreational and social events are scheduled throughout Erie and Niagara counties.