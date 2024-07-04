'Disappointment:' Reaction to Buffalo State terminating D3 women’s wrestling coaches

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo State University announced Tuesday it terminated the Division Three program’s two coaches before the very first season even started leaving many wrestlers in limbo.

WKBW

17-year-old Marea Palka is of of many who planned to embark on a new journey at Buffalo State University for women’s wrestling, but that journey has suddenly hit a brick wall.

WKBW

“It’s really a disappointment to me and all of the other wrestlers,” she says. “It’s just an oh my gosh what am I gonna do at the moment because most of the college applications are already closed and the administration waited for both the wrestlers and former coaches after the application season was gone.”





Marea says she will be reconsidering other college options.

WKBW

Buffalo State released this statement saying:

"Buffalo State University is committed to building a thriving women's wrestling program, beginning with competition this fall. A search process is underway for a new head coach to lead our program."

One of those now former coaches is Kellen Devlin.

In a statement, he says:

“We had such great plans and were putting dreams in action and to have our legs taken out from under with 4 months to the start of the inaugural season is unconscionable. The new INTERIM President and the new INTERIM VP have serious questions to answer from a lot of heartbroken woman and their families.”





WKBW





“They are the type of coach that puts the athletes first. They’re going to put your academics first,” says Selina Moore. “They’re going to do their best everything for you. “These guys really have so much experience. Buffalo State needs to do better. This is tearing down women’s wrestling. 95 percent of the team aren’t probably gonna be there anymore.”

Marea's mother Mary says wrestling has been vital for her daughter.

WKBW

“Wrestling was the biggest thing for her to embrace her body, her power,” the mother says. “It has given her so much confidence.”

She questions the Buff State’s move.

“With the budget cuts maybe they’re trying to force the closure by way of saying, but we support you,” Mary says. “But now suddenly there’s not enough interest because now all of the wrestlers have left.”

Buffalo State is not making any additional comments at this time.

