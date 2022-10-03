Dipson Theatres closes Eastern Hills Mall location

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As first reported by The Buffalo News, Dipson Theatres has closed its Eastern Hills Mall location.

A spokesperson for the Eastern Hills Mall provided the following statement:

“We are grateful for Dipson Theaters and the numerous contributions their organization has made for decades at both the Eastern Hills Mall and throughout our community. Dipson has been at the mall since its original grand opening. Unfortunately, the pandemic has been especially hard for many local retail businesses. We truly understand the current situation of the theater industry - especially post COVID - and the toll it has taken on this well-respected, locally owned, and operated theatre. We wish Dipson Theaters, their ownership, and employees the absolute best moving forward and encourage the community to support locally owned and operated retailers and restaurants.”

When selecting the Eastern Hills Mall location on the Dipson website, the following window opens:

WKBW

According to the report from The Buffalo News, all employees have been offered positions at other locations and existing gift cards will be accepted at other locations.