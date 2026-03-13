Diocese: St. Benedict Parish in Eggertsville won't merge, will remain an independent parish

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Diocese of Buffalo has announced that, after a detailed review and further discussions with parish leaders, Bishop Michael W. Fisher has revoked his decree requiring the merger of St. Benedict Parish in Eggertsville with St. Leo the Great Parish in Amherst.

As a result, St. Benedict will remain an independent parish as part of Family of Parishes #16.

"A key consideration in Bishop Fisher’s decision is the fact that St. Benedict continues to operate a pre-K to 8th grade elementary school (established in 1921) which operates at near-capacity," the diocese said in a release.

We spoke to St. Benedict's parishioners in June 2024, who were pushing back against the recommended merger. You can read more here.