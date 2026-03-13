Diocese: St. Benedict Parish in Eggertsville won't merge, will remain an independent parish

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Diocese of Buffalo has announced that, after a detailed review and further discussions with parish leaders, Bishop Michael W. Fisher has revoked his decree requiring the merger of St. Benedict Parish in Eggertsville with St. Leo the Great Parish in Amherst.
As a result, St. Benedict will remain an independent parish as part of Family of Parishes #16.
"A key consideration in Bishop Fisher’s decision is the fact that St. Benedict continues to operate a pre-K to 8th grade elementary school (established in 1921) which operates at near-capacity," the diocese said in a release.
We spoke to St. Benedict's parishioners in June 2024, who were pushing back against the recommended merger. You can read more here.
“As we continue to work through the detailed process of mergers and closures of parishes on the road to creating a more responsive and sustainable Catholic family throughout Western New York, there is naturally an opportunity to consider additional information that may lead to a reconsideration of announced decisionsl. A number of parishes have pursued recourse with the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Clergy and a few have prevailed in having the bishop’s decree reversed. In this instance, Bishop Fisher determined that there was sufficient reason to reverse his own decree to ensure the stability of the elementary school, among other factors. We will continue to follow this process of dialogue and discernment as we work to define a new and more hopeful future for Catholic faith and ministry across our region.”