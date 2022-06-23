Watch Now
Diocese of Buffalo reinstates two priests after investigations

The Catholic Center in Downtown Buffalo is the headquarters of the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.
Posted at 12:27 PM, Jun 23, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Diocese of Buffalo announced it has reinstated two priests after investigations.

According to the diocese, its Independent Review Board found allegations against Reverend Robert Beiter and Reverend Thomas Wopperer to be unsubstantiated. They were both previously placed on Administrative Leave.

The diocese said Father Beiter died on June 13, 2022, at the age of 83. Father Wopperer is retired but assists with priestly ministry.

The diocese released the following statement:

The Diocese followed its rigorous policies and protocols in dealing with the allegations in question, including notifying the District Attorney’s office, which declined to act on the allegations. In addition, Diocesan attorneys reached out to the attorneys for the plaintiff to gain the cooperation of the plaintiff in the investigation. The plaintiff declined to cooperate with the IRB’s investigation. The Diocese also confronted both priests with the allegations, each of whom denied ever committing any acts of abuse. They further participated in the investigations and Fr. Wopperer appeared before the Independent Review Board.

The Diocese of Buffalo encourages any person who wishes to report an instance of sexual abuse or sexual harassment by a member of the clergy, diocesan employee, or volunteer to contact the Victims Assistance Coordinator at (716)-895-3010 or Jacqueline.joy@ccwny.org. For a more extensive overview of resources, go to: www.buffalodiocese.org/abuse-response/

