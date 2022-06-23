Diocese of Buffalo reinstates two priests after investigations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Diocese of Buffalo announced it has reinstated two priests after investigations.

According to the diocese, its Independent Review Board found allegations against Reverend Robert Beiter and Reverend Thomas Wopperer to be unsubstantiated. They were both previously placed on Administrative Leave.

The diocese said Father Beiter died on June 13, 2022, at the age of 83. Father Wopperer is retired but assists with priestly ministry.

The diocese released the following statement: