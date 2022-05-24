Diocese of Buffalo reinstates two priests after independent investigations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Diocese of Buffalo announced it has reinstated two priests after independent investigations.
According to the diocese, its Independent Review Board found allegations against Reverend Robert J. Schober (71) and Reverend Msgr. Leo McCarthy (90) to be unsubstantiated. They are both retired but were placed on Administrative Leave, they are now able to assist with priestly ministry.
The diocese released the following statement:
The Diocese followed its rigorous policies and protocols in dealing with the allegations in question, including notifying the Erie County District Attorney’s office, which declined to act on any of the allegations. In addition, Diocesan attorneys reached out to the attorneys for the plaintiffs to gain the cooperation of the plaintiffs in the investigation. The plaintiffs declined to cooperate with the IRB’s investigation. The Diocese also confronted both priests with the allegations, each of whom denied ever committing any acts of abuse. They further participated in the investigations and appeared before the Independent Review Board.
The Diocese of Buffalo encourages any person who wishes to report an instance of sexual abuse or sexual harassment by a member of the clergy, diocesan employee or volunteer to contact the Victims Assistance Coordinator at (716)-895-3010 or Jacqueline.joy@ccwny.org.