Diocese of Buffalo reinstates two priests after independent investigations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Diocese of Buffalo announced it has reinstated two priests after independent investigations.

According to the diocese, its Independent Review Board found allegations against Reverend Robert J. Schober (71) and Reverend Msgr. Leo McCarthy (90) to be unsubstantiated. They are both retired but were placed on Administrative Leave, they are now able to assist with priestly ministry.

The diocese released the following statement: