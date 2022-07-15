Watch Now
Diocese of Buffalo reinstates priest after investigation

The Catholic Center in Downtown Buffalo is the headquarters of the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.
Posted at 6:44 PM, Jul 15, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW)  — The Diocese of Buffalo announced that Bishop Michael Fisher will reinstate Reverend Raymond Donohue.

Last year, Bishop Fisher placed Fr. Donohue on administrative leave after an individual came forward with allegations from an incident that happened in 1987.

According to the Buffalo Diocese, its Independent Review Board found the allegations against Fr. Donohue to be unsubstantiated and recommended that his priestly faculties be returned to him.

The diocese released the following statement:

The Diocese followed its rigorous policies and protocols in dealing with the allegation in question, including notifying the office of the Erie County District Attorney, which declined to act on the allegation. In addition, an independent investigator was retained to investigate the allegations. The attorneys for the claimant declined the investigator’s requests to interview the claimant. The investigator did interview other witnesses, including Fr. Donohue, who denied ever committing any acts of abuse.

The Diocese of Buffalo encourages any person who wishes to report an instance of sexual abuse or sexual harassment by a member of the clergy, diocesan employee, or volunteer to contact the Victims Assistance Coordinator at 716-895-3010 or Jacqueline.joy@ccwny.org.

