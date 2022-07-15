Diocese of Buffalo reinstates priest after investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Diocese of Buffalo announced that Bishop Michael Fisher will reinstate Reverend Raymond Donohue.

Last year, Bishop Fisher placed Fr. Donohue on administrative leave after an individual came forward with allegations from an incident that happened in 1987.

According to the Buffalo Diocese, its Independent Review Board found the allegations against Fr. Donohue to be unsubstantiated and recommended that his priestly faculties be returned to him.

The diocese released the following statement: