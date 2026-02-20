Diocese of Buffalo priest facing second-degree harassment charge

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rev. Michael LaMarca is facing a second-degree harassment charge in connection with an incident that occurred in December 2025.

According to North Tonwanda police, on December 23, 2025, police responded to the home of the complainant, who said that while she was in church at Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish earlier in the day and got into a verbal argument with LaMarca. She accused LaMarca of grabbing her by both arms and pushing her against a counter.

Police said the complainant reached out to file charges the next day and a warrant for second-degree harassment was applied for.

On January 9, 2026, LaMarca turned himself in to NTPD and was arraigned in the North Tonawanda City Court.

7 News has reached out to the Diocese of Buffalo for comment and we are waiting to hear back.