Diocese of Buffalo places priest on administrative leave due to complaint of inappropriate comments

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Diocese of Buffalo announced it has placed a priest on administrative leave due to a complaint of inappropriate comments communicated to a minor.

According to the diocese, Father Patryk Sobczyk was placed on administrative leave as an investigation continues. Prior to being placed on leave he was parochial vicar at St. John the Baptist Church in Alden and St. Maximilian Kolbe in Corfu.

"Please note that this administrative leave is for the purpose of investigation and does not imply any determination as to the truth or falsity of the complaint," a release says.

The diocese said if you have any information specific to clerical sexual abuse you can contact Jackie Joy, Victim Assistance Coordinator, at 716 895-3010.