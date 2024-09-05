Watch Now
Diocese of Buffalo places priest on administrative leave after allegations of misconduct with women

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Diocese of Buffalo announced a priest has been placed on administrative leave after allegations of misconduct with women.

According to the diocese, Rev. Walter Grabowski has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the allegations. Rev. Grabowski has been temporarily relieved of his pastoral duties as priest of the family of parishes that include Fourteen Holy Helpers, Queen of Heaven, St. John XXIII, St. Gabriel and St. John Vianney parishes.

The diocese said anyone with information should contact Jackie Joy, Victim Assistance Coordinator, at 716 895-3010.

