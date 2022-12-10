Diocese of Buffalo places priest on administrative leave

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Diocese of Buffalo announced Saturday that Father F. Patrick Melfi has been placed on administrative leave.

According to the diocese, Bishop Michael W. Fisher placed Father Melfi on administrative leave after receiving complaints of an “improper sexual relationship” with an adult woman.

Father Melfi is a temporary administrator for Our Lady of the Angels, Cuba, and St. Patrick in Belfast and Fillmore, New York.

The investigation is ongoing. To report any clerical abuse, contact (716) 895-3010.