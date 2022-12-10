Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Diocese of Buffalo places priest on administrative leave

0104 Diocese Front of Building.jpg
WKBW
The Catholic Center in Downtown Buffalo is the headquarters of the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.
0104 Diocese Front of Building.jpg
Posted at 3:47 PM, Dec 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-10 16:00:55-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Diocese of Buffalo announced Saturday that Father F. Patrick Melfi has been placed on administrative leave.

According to the diocese, Bishop Michael W. Fisher placed Father Melfi on administrative leave after receiving complaints of an “improper sexual relationship” with an adult woman.

Father Melfi is a temporary administrator for Our Lady of the Angels, Cuba, and St. Patrick in Belfast and Fillmore, New York.

The investigation is ongoing. To report any clerical abuse, contact (716) 895-3010.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BUFFALO_BILLS.png

Buffalo Bills