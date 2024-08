BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Diocese of Buffalo has an offer on its former seminary in East Aurora.

As first reported by Buffalo Business First, World Mission Society Church of God has submitted a $3.8 million offer for the property.

The diocese will still accept bids through late October.

If no higher bids are made, the World Mission Society can buy it.

Christ the King Seminary originally closed in 2020 but hit the market in November 2023.