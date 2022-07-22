Diocese of Buffalo assigns pastors to its Five Families of Parishes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Diocese of Buffalo announced Thursday that the following pastors have been assigned to its Five Families of Parishes.

Monsignor Richard Siepka has been assigned to:



Sacred Heart of Jesus in Bowmansville.

St. Mary of the Assumption in Lancaster.

Our Lady of Pompeii in Lancaster.

Philip the Apostle in Cheektowaga.

Saint Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Depew.

St. Martha in Depew.

Father Michael LaMarca has been assigned to:



St. Michael in Warsaw

Mary Immaculate in East Bethany

St. Isidore in Perry

Father Dennis Mancuso has been assigned to:



Holy Name of Mary in Ellicottville.

St. Philomena in Franklinville.

Our Lady of Peace in Salamanca.

Father David Richards has been assigned to the following perishes in Buffalo:



Assumption

Holy Spirit

St. Margaret

St. Mark

St. Rose of Lima

All Saints

Father Bill Quinlivan has been assigned to the following perishes in Buffalo:



St. Martin of Tours

St. Teresa

St. Thomas Aquinas

Our Lady of Charity

The decision comes from the Dioceses Road to Renewal initiative happening throughout the country.

The pilot phase of the Road to Renewal aims to group Buffalo's 161 parishes into 36 Families of Parishes.

Prior to their assignment, the priests completed an interview process with diocesan personnel, clergy, and lay volunteers.

More information on the 36 Diocesan Families of Parishes can be found here.

