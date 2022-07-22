Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Diocese of Buffalo assigns pastors to its Five Families of Parishes

0104 Diocese Front of Building.jpg
WKBW
The Catholic Center in Downtown Buffalo is the headquarters of the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.
0104 Diocese Front of Building.jpg
Posted at 9:13 PM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 21:22:06-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Diocese of Buffalo announced Thursday that the following pastors have been assigned to its Five Families of Parishes.

Monsignor Richard Siepka has been assigned to:

  • Sacred Heart of Jesus in Bowmansville.
  • St. Mary of the Assumption in Lancaster.
  • Our Lady of Pompeii in Lancaster.
  • Philip the Apostle in Cheektowaga.
  • Saint Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Depew.
  • St. Martha in Depew.

Father Michael LaMarca has been assigned to:

  • St. Michael in Warsaw
  • Mary Immaculate in East Bethany
  • St. Isidore in Perry

Father Dennis Mancuso has been assigned to:

  • Holy Name of Mary in Ellicottville.
  • St. Philomena in Franklinville.
  • Our Lady of Peace in Salamanca.

Father David Richards has been assigned to the following perishes in Buffalo:

  • Assumption
  • Holy Spirit
  • St. Margaret
  • St. Mark
  • St. Rose of Lima
  • All Saints

Father Bill Quinlivan has been assigned to the following perishes in Buffalo:

  • St. Martin of Tours
  • St. Teresa
  • St. Thomas Aquinas
  • Our Lady of Charity

The decision comes from the Dioceses Road to Renewal initiative happening throughout the country.

The pilot phase of the Road to Renewal aims to group Buffalo's 161 parishes into 36 Families of Parishes.

Prior to their assignment, the priests completed an interview process with diocesan personnel, clergy, and lay volunteers.

More information on the 36 Diocesan Families of Parishes can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United